Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Gets EVICTED By Housemates For This Shocking Reason

The ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house will be filled with several new twists and turns in the coming episode. In a shocking turn of events, fan-favorite contestant and television heartthrob Ankit Gupta has reportedly been evicted from the house.

In the previous episode, viewers witnessed the thick and strong bond between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, who have known each other before the show. When Priyanka was given a choice by Bigg Boss to either save the show’s prize money of Rs 25 lakh or save her ‘special’ friend Ankit from eliminations, the former chose her ‘Udaariyaan’ co-star, thus sacrificing the prize money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit Gupta (@6_ankitgupta)

According to a report in The Khabri, Salman Khan will be seen giving the housemates an option to press the buzzer and nominate contestants for elimination in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The contestants will be nominated on the basis of having the least contribution on the show.

During this process, Ankit Gupta will be seen receiving the most votes from the housemates and eventually get evicted from the show. The development will be seen coming as a shocker for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who will be seen breaking down after the announcement.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Tina Datta and Sreejita De’s rivalry could be seen brewing to a new level. During a candid chat with Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita mentioned, "I know Tina very well; once we both went on a trip together that night, I learned that this girl is a serious case and she has no problem with boys being around her because she only wants attention from them," which dropped some truth bombs about Tina Dutta.

Will Tina respond to Sreejita's accusation and bring her "A" game to the competition as the conflict intensifies? Only time will tell.

Bigg Boss 16 airs everyday ColorsTV and Voot app.