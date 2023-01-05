Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig To Star Together In New Show? Here's What We Know

Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig were one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss Season 16 and their eviction from the house came as a surprise for everyone. Their fans also called the eviction unfair and many fans demanded that the two should enter the Bigg Boss again as wild card contestants. However, there is good news for Gautam and Ankit's fans as the two will soon make their comeback on screen in a new show. Moreover, Ankit and Gautam will star in the same show as the leads.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig will be seen in a Colors Tv show 'Junooniyatt', which is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s Dreamiyata Entertainment. Ankit and Gautam will essay the role of Elahi and Jordan respectively and will play the role of musicians.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit Gupta (@6_ankitgupta)

Talking about his new show, Ankit told Bollywood Hungama, “After having lived in the house of Bigg Boss 16 for 80 days, it’s wonderful to come home to this exciting new fiction show premised on the passion for music. This is my third association with Colors, which is like home now and second association with Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey after Udaariyaan. My last show struck a chord with viewers and marked a milestone in my journey as an actor. The audience has showered so much love on me throughout my career and I hope the streak continues with this show too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)

"I am delighted to have landed the part in a show with themes that are close to my heart. The world of music this show has created is mesmerizing and the intrigue is built on the plans love has in store for the three music aspirants. Many songs have nostalgic value for all of us and this show pays homage to our memories of love and music. That's what makes the show special for me. COLORS has always been a forerunner of storytelling for Indian households, and nothing beats the rush of joining the channel in its endeavour to entertain the viewers. I am glad about being part of the viewers' lives through this show after my stint with Bigg Boss 16,” Gautam Vig said talking about his new role.

The release date of the show is not announced yet. Both Gautam and Ankit were strong and popular contestants of Bigg Boss Season 16. They also shared a good relationship inside the house and now will be seen together in the lead role.