Bigg Boss 16: Ankit And Priyanka Called 'Flop' By Other Contestants | Watch New Promo

SALMAN KHAN's hosted show 'Bigg Boss' has already created drama within the first week and the audience is ready for the show's first 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar'. On Friday, Salman Khan entered the Bigg Boss house and had a dinner party with the 10 contestants. He gave some advice to the contestants and also called them out for their rude behaviour. The Colors tv channel has released a new promo of 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar', in which the contestants can be seen expressing opinions on each other.

Sharing the promo, the official Instagram page of Colors tv wrote, "Contestants karenge choose ki kaun hai hit aur kaun hai flop. Kya isse uthega ghar mein ek naya mudda?"

In the promo, Salman asks the contestants to tell which contestant is a hit and which contestant is a flop. First Nimrit sprays foam on Priyanka's face and calls her 'Flop Priyanka'. She added that she feels Priyanka's approach towards her is very unnecessary. Earlier, Salman first called Priyanka 'Jagat Mata' and also said that she is doing well in the Bigg Boss house. He also told Priyanka, "Ankit aapke raaste ka speedbreaker hai."

In the promo, some contestants call Manya 'fake' as well. Meanwhile, contestants also admitted that Ankit Gupta is not getting involved in the Bigg Boss house and termed him 'flop'.

Moreover, in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, a contestant will get eliminated as well. The nominated contestants are Sajid Khan, Gautam Singh Vig, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Pradhan.

Goodbye stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta will also join Salman Khan in Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode. Sharing the teaser, Color tv channel wrote, "Salman khelenge Rashmika aur Neena Gupta ji ke saath lip sync ka mazedaar khel. Inn masti bhare moments ko aaj dekhiyega without fail".

Meanwhile, in Bigg Boss 'Shurkrvaar Ka Vaar' episode, Sreejita and Manya get into an ugly verbal spat after Salman Khan leaves them in the Bigg Boss house. Later, Manya yells at Sreejita and said, "I was the ambassador of this country… what were you? A television actress?"

Both Srejita nor Manya were not invited to the dinner party. Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma, and Shiv Thakare joined Salman Khan.