Bigg Boss 16: Anil Kapoor Hugs Archana Gautam; Asks MC Stan To Teach Him His Style

The 16th season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss, has piqued the interest of the audience since day 1. The current season is heading toward its grand finale with several celebrities gracing the show with their presence. The Friday episode of BB16 will witness actor Anil Kapoor entering the house as he interacts with the contestants.

As Anil Kapoor enters the house, he gives a special task to the housemates. He interacts with the other residents alongside Farah, and the former seems to be aiming for MC Stan. Anil asks Stan to show him his style. Moving on, Anil jokes about Archana Gautam as he refers to her as 'Archu'.

Archana then delivers a Shayari for Anil, while Farah was seen telling him to go and her. Anil does the same which makes Gautam shy. Take a look at the video below:

In the upcoming episode of the Bigg Boss 16 house, Farah Khan will be seen lashing out at Tina Datta and called her 'disgusting'. Farah said, "Uska daant tootna itna serious hai ki ghar se bahar nikal jaye... Shalin nightmare se guzar raha tha uska mazak udaya gaya hai. Tina and Priyanka ka behaviour is disgusting (Tina's broken tooth was so serious that she was thinking of leaving the show, but at the same time, she was making fun of Shalin, when he was going through a nightmare. Tina and Priyanka's behaviour is disgusting)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary then argue with Farah which leads to the latter getting irritated. "If you don't want to listen to me, I'll walk out," she warned them. Tina replied, "Ye galat portray ho raha hai (we are being portrayed in a wrong way)." Soon after this, Farah scolds Datta for her attitude. "This is why people have a problem... this attitude... keep talking," she said.