Bigg Boss 16: After Tina Datta's Eviction, She Calls Shalin Bhanot 'Aggressive And Manipulative', 'You Don't Get To Know A Person...'

After her eviction from the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Season 16, contestant-actress, Tina Datta spilled beans on the insights of the BB house. Tina is touted as one of the most popular contestants of the BB house, mainly because of her equation with Shalin Bhanot. Recently, she opened up about the same and called Shalin 'manipulative and aggressive'.

In a conversation with India Today, Tina Datta said, "It was complicated to give justifications to everyone. But my people and my fans, who know me, know the real Tina. They understood me. They knew the story's real side and understood what I was going through."

She further noted, "You don't get to know a person in a period of a week or 10 days. Aap kisi ko behtar tareeke se nahi jaan paate ho (You don't get to know the person well). When you spend time with that person, you get to know how that person really is — how manipulative and aggressive he is and how he would contradict his own statements."

"The Shalin Bhanot topic really took a toll on me and I was like can I please play my own game? When I became friends with Priyanka recently, I was told by Farah Khan ma'am that we both are the really mean and most hated girls on the show by the viewers. I was in a state of trauma inside the Bigg Boss house," she went on to state.

Tina Datta was the latest one who was evicted from Bigg Boss 16. During her exit, she gave a warm hug to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and other contestants except for Shalin Bhanot.

After #tinaDatta’s eviction she wrote on her bottle “no one is your friend” & gave it to #PriyankaChaharChoudhary to remind her that after me ,now you have to play alone bcz now nobody is there for you in this house.that’s y yesterday she said now these people will come upto you. pic.twitter.com/uZlsCd53f5 — 𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐀 𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐀 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐅𝐂 🧜‍♀️ (@IamTinaDattaOFC) January 29, 2023

