Bigg Boss 16: After Tina Datta's Eviction, Shalin Bhanot Says He Never Liked Her, Former Gives Him Reality Check

Bigg Boss Season 16 is getting more intense with each passing day. From unexpected twists and turns to non-stop drama between the contestants, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show has piqued the audience's interest. The latest episode which premiered on December 10, saw Tina Datta's eviction from the show after her co-contestant Shalin Bhanot chose money over her.

Shalin was seen sobbing in front of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta after Tina left the house as he talked to both of them about his sentiments. He then reversed course and admitted in front of Sreejita De and Archana Gautam that he had never liked Tina.

He told De, "I never liked Tina, it was only because of the chicken that I liked her. I was only worried about my food and she used to do it so that is the only thing I am missing right now because who will make chicken for me now. I won’t even talk to that girl after I go out of the house because there I would have my restaurant for it.

Later, Archana asked Shalin if he knew that Datta was getting eliminated from the show. To this, he said, "I knew it when Salman Khan said saath then only at that time I figured that Tina was getting eliminated."

Later in the upcoming episode's teaser, Bigg Boss plays another game and instructs Shalin to press the buzzer to bring Tina back. As Tina enters the house, she exposes Shalin, saying, “That day when he knew that I was going to leave the house so he did not press it back then and today suddenly he pressed the buzzer. Why did he need so much time to think and save me, if I was there Shalin Bhanot I would have pressed it on the third count and saved you."

"If you cannot be your friend's person then you cannot be anyone’s person. I never wanted to go, I know everything you were doing in the house. You were dancing over there after I left the house, I saw you singing songs. I had to get a reality check and I do now," she added.