Bigg Boss 16: After Tejasswi Prakash, Ektaa Kapoor To Sign A Contestant For Next Film, Fans Speculate Priyanka

Ektaa Kapoor is one of the biggest producers in the television industry and has many successful shows under her name. Her latest show 'Naagin Season 6' will soon come to an end and it is a bittersweet feeling for the fans. Ektaa Kapoor signed Tejasswi Prakash, Bigg Boss 15 winner, for the lead role in Naagin. Now, she will go inside the Bigg Boss house once again to find a new face for her next project.

Announcing the news of Naagin going off-air, Ektaa wrote, "Lots of love for this again. Found her in d big boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced @colors n Manisha that I wanted to cast her! Hopefully going to big boss for an exciting film announcement let’s see who we find there this time."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

However, this time, Ektaa Kapoor will choose a Bigg Boss contestant for her next film. Fans speculate that she will choose Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Sumbul Touqeer.

Bigg Boss Season 16 is heading towards its season finale. The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chhar Choudhary and Sreejita De.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Last week, the wild card contestant Vikkas Manaktala got eliminated from the show. Before that, Gautam Vig and Ankit Gupta got eliminated. However, the two contestants will star together in a new show which will air on Colors TV.

This week, the family members of the contestants are visiting Bigg Boss to show their support. Tina Datta's mother entered the house and mistakenly hugs Sreejita thinking it was Tina. Later, Shalin's mother, MC Stan's mother, and Sreejita's fiance, among others entered the house.

As per some reports, Nimrit Kaur or Sajid Khan will get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. However, the contestants have to wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to find out.