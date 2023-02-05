Bigg Boss 16: After Sumbul Touqeer's Exit, Salman Khan's Show To Have Mid-Week Eviction? Shekhar Suman's Tweet Confuses Fans

Bigg Boss Season 16 is heading towards its finale and the audience is eagerly waiting to know the winner. However, as per the latest buzz, there will be a mid-week eviction ahead of the grand finale and it will be announced by Shekhar Suman, who hosts the 'Bigg Bulletin' segment.

Shekhar tweeted that he has shot the final episode of Bigg Boss and there will be one eviction as well. He tweeted, "Shot for the final ep. of bb. great fun. Post the show went inside the house and met all the contestants. They are all such wonderful ppl. It would be interesting now to see who wins. There wd be one more eviction after today. I thoroughly enjoyed my stint. Thank you all."

Shot for the final ep.of bb.great https://t.co/Eceu21AZqs the show went inside the house and met all the contestants.They are all such wonderful ppl. It would be interesting now to see who wins.There wd be one more eviction after today.I thoroughly enjoyed my stint.Thank you all. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 4, 2023

After Shekhar Suman's tweet, fans become confused as they thought the remaining contestants will go to the finale. Fans also thanked Shekhar for entertaining them and called him the breath of fresh air.

This week Sumbul got evicted from Bigg Boss 16. After her exit, she thanked her fans and expressed her gratitude for supporting her.

She wrote, "Speechless... Writing this note of gratitude to all of my people has brought tears to my eyes. I went inside the house, leaving my family behind, but I am coming out and seeing that my family has grown larger. It was a journey that I had never imagined, and it turned out to be the best experience ever."

"Without your help and the support of my friends and family, this adventure would not have been possible. I'll make sure to mention it and strive even harder to make you all proud of the experience I've gained. My Big boss journey ends here; but, my actual journey will begin today. With your support and love, I am sure I will achieve beyond any trophies because your love isn't less than any victory for me. Thank you to everyone for their selfless support," she added.

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.