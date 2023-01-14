Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's Elimination Leaves Shiv Thakare, Nimrit And MC Stan In Tears | Watch

The house of Bigg Boss 16 has seen rivalry and friendship equally like any other season where make-ups and break-ups are an everyday game. However, in between the valley, the audience also witnesses memorable friendship tales between the contestants.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, the smallest member of the house, Abdu Rozik is likely to get eliminated from the show. In a shared promo by ColorsTV, all the contestants can be seen gathered together in the living room, where Bigg Boss reveals that this is happening for the first time in the house, where next Abdu Rozik is seen exiting from the show.

As he walks out of the door, Abdu shouts and says "Guys I Love You" and walks out, whereas Nimrit is seen asking him to stop. The inmates are seen to be in a state of shock where Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Tina Datta, and Nimrit Kaur are seen shedding tears.

In the end, Sajid Khan can also be seen in tears when he says, "I had someone ajeeb feeling about this". Shiv Thakare also was seen making a comment where he says, "Yes sir he had spoken about this with me yesterday." While Nimrit was getting annoyed by the fact that he kept this thing from everyone.

Further, we also see Tina Datta crying in the garden area where she was seen saying, "He always used to be there for me, I will miss him a lot. He was the only one who used to come and talk to me every day."

Next one also sees Nimrit, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare hugging together and sobbing as Abdu leaves the house premises.

In the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, the inmates were seen celebrating Lohri and were joined by comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya. Before the show ended, Salman Khan revealed that Sreejita De is evicted from the house.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Simi Garewal will also make an appearance. Bigg Boss airs on ColorsTV at 10:00 PM from Monday To Friday, and at 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.