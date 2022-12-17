Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik To Get Evicted? Sajid Khan, Sumbul And Other Contestants Become Emotional

ABDU Rozik has become a fan favourite in Bigg Boss and has been playing a good game with other contestants inside the house. The Tajikistan singer has been able to save himself from the nominations till now. However, in the recent promo of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu was seen leaving the house.

Sharing the promo, Colors TV wrote, "Abdu ko kehna padh raha hai gharwaalon ko alvida, kya aapko bhi unki bidaayi ko dekh kar lagg raha hai bura?"

In the promo, Shiv, Sumbul, Sajid and other contestants become emotional and Abdu was also seen in tears.

However, according to several reports, Abdu will leave the house due to some health issue and will come back after a few days.

Recently, some contestants pulled a prank on Abdu which left the internet divided. Some fans called the prank harmless, whereas, some called it bullying. Abdu's management agency has issued an official statement regarding this issue and called the behaviour 'inappropriate and discriminatory'.

His management company stated, "The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Bigg Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness.”

“We are deeply disheartened with the recent incident showcased on national television. It's a breach of Abdu's trust and integrity to write words on his back without explaining to him the exact full meaning of it. We condemn such non-inclusive and non-compassionate behaviour and we are grateful that we enjoy the unparalleled support of the audiences and the fans. Abdu is in a foreign country and we expected a humane reception from the contestants,” the statement further added.

Salman Khan will reportedly talk about the prank played on Abdu in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.