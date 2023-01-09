Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik To Exit The Show This Week Due To THIS Reason

One of the most popular contestants on ‘Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik has won over the audiences with his screen presence and authenticity. But the Tajik’s singer’s fans will be disappointed to know that the 19-year-old star is all set to leave the show for the second time.

Abdu Rozik, who had left the show once but returned back, will be leaving the show this week. According to a tweet by a social media account The Khabri, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant will be taking an exit from the show on January 12, 2023. The tweet read, “Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave #BiggBoss16 house on 12 Jan because of prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and that will be end of journey for him.”

Take a look:

Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave #BiggBoss16 house on 12 Jan because of prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and that will be end of journey for him — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 8, 2023

Several fans took to the comments section to react to the news. One user wrote, “No plzzz @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @VootSelect @justvoot settld ur disagreements with his team.We love abdu so much watching bb16 only for him.He is a true entertainer ❤Abdu's journey video wud hv made us emotional.We connect with him the most..plz manalo uske team ko.”

Another user wrote, “No Abdu no bb for me. My journey of bb16 ends. Hope Srk comes and bring Abdu out. It will be happiest exit for #AbduRozik. I wish him all the best for his future endeavors. I will support him in all his projects. He is jaan of Abdu army.”

“I request the team of @Abdurozikartist to let him stay in the #BiggBoss house and complete his journey as we #AbduRozik fans want to see him in the finale. We request you'll to delay whatever prior work commitment he has. #BiggBoss16,” read another Abdu Rozik’s fans tweet on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, it will be a family week special inside the Bigg Boss 16 house this week. In a promo released by ColorsTV, filmmaker Farah Khan will be seen visiting the show to support brother Sajid Khan this week.