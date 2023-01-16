Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Says ‘I Have Lost Trust In Sajid Khan’, Reveals Why

One of the most popular contestants on the show, Abdu Rozik recently got evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss 16. The 19-year-old singer from Tajikistan came out of the show owing to his personal commitments and recently spoke about his bond with contestants on the show, including filmmaker Sajid Khan.

Abdu Rozik was asked about his equation with Sajid Khan on the show. While the duo shared a close bond on Bigg Boss 16, their relationship turned sour after during one episode, Sajid Khan wrote ‘I love Tatti’ on Abdu Rozik’s back. To this, Abdu Rozik told KoiMoi, “In real life, sometimes it’s not good. Whole show seeing, whole duniya seeing. My father-mother seeing. I’m thinking. Bro Sajid told me ‘(I’ll) write I love Nimrit.’ I told Happy Birthday like this (write). He didn’t tell me (what he wrote). How I see my back, what he’s writing. trust him. I trust bro Sajid. After this I’m like not much trusting him.”

The Tajik singer added, “After this I’m became sad, If your best friend only making on your back. like this for the whole world to see – this is not good.”

Abdu Rozik also highlighted whether he was influenced by the ‘mandali’ inside the Bigg :Boss 16 house. The singer added, “No, no, no. I’m playing my game. I’m going in nomination task, in other tasks I’m evertime myself. For me, if sometimes bro Sajid told it helps. Some time when a (more experienced) person tells you, you have to listen also. He’s big (elder) so I (respected him and listened). For me is normal.”

This weekend on Bigg Boss 16, saw filmmaker Sajid Khan also exited the house. The filmmaker was reportedly brought on a minimum guarantee by the makers which ended last week.

After Sajid Khan’s exit, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer were seen breaking down into tears.