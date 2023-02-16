Abdu Rozik And Salman Khan Sing ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’, Social Media Calls Them ‘Fav Duo’ | Watch Viral Video

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik took to his social media account on Wednesday to share videos of him with Salman Khan, where the duo can be seen grooving to ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’. Taking to his Instagram, the 19-year-old singer shared multiple videos with the Bollywood star with the caption, “O oh jane jana! Bhaijaan and Chota Bhaijaan.”

In the video posted by Abdu Rozik, Salman Khan sang along with the Tajik singer after the wrap up of Bigg Boss 16 shoot. In another video, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor held the Tajik singer in his arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)

Several fans of Abdu Rozik and Salman Khan took to the comments section of the video to express their reactions. One user wrote, “My fav duo 😍 #chotabhaijaan & Bada #bhaijaan ❤️🥰.” Another comment read, “#SalDu #AbSal rocks 🔥🔥🔥 😍😍 Salman sir truly love you Abdu ❤️ I just love both of your Bonding so pure and genuine 😍.”

Abdu Rozik was one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 16. The singer was hailed on social media and became a sensation owing to his authenticity and cuteness.

Meanwhile, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 was held on Sunday night. Pune-based rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of the show after it ran for 133 days. Fan favorite contestants Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were declared the first and second runner up respectively.

Fans were left heartbroken with their favorite contestants losing Bigg Boss 16. Talking about his journey on Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare said in an interview that he is super happy that MC Stan won the show.

“Kuch cheeze humare hath mein nahi hoti hai jo hum shiddat se khelte hai. But kabhi kuch cheeze acche ke liye bhi hoti hai. Taki aapki aage jaake bhuk kam na ho. Aur meri bhuk aur badh gayi, aage jo door open hoga aur jo bhi show karunga, I will do shiddat se. Kuch cheeze hamare hath mein nahi hoti,” Shiv Thakare told India Today.in.