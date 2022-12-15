Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's Agency Slams Prank Played On Him, Calls It 'Inappropriate Discriminatory Behaviour'

Abdu Rozik's management company issues an official statement regarding the prank played on him by his fellow contestants (Image Courtesy: Abdu Rozik/Instagram)

ABDU Rozik has become a fan favourite after participating in Bigg Boss Season 16 and has been winning the audience's hearts with his innocence and charm. The Tajikistan singer also shares a good friendship with his fellow contestant. However, the contestants recently pulled a prank on Abdu which left the internet divided. Some fans called the prank harmless, whereas, some called it bullying. Abdu's management agency has issued an official statement regarding this issue and called the behaviour 'inappropriate and discriminatory'.

His management company stated, "The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Bigg Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness.”

“We are deeply disheartened with the recent incident showcased on national television. It's a breach of Abdu's trust and integrity to write words on his back without explaining to him the exact full meaning of it. We condemn such non-inclusive and non-compassionate behaviour and we are grateful that we enjoy the unparalleled support of the audiences and the fans. Abdu is in a foreign country and we expected a humane reception from the contestants,” the statement further added.

“We hope that the makers of the reality show express some discerning precaution whilst publicising such morally incorrect footage and take legitimate action against those responsible for these insensitive and socially irresponsible acts,” the statement concluded.

As per reports, Salman Khan will address the prank on Abdu in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Meanwhile, Abdu has been going strong in the Bigg Boss house since the first week and has been able to save himself from the nomination tasks. He shares a good relationship with most of the housemates, especially Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.