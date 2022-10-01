Bigg Boss 16: A Look Inside This Year's 'Circus' Theme BB House | See Pics

BIGG BOSS is one of the most awaited television reality shows of 2022 and it is finally back with its 16th season. From the new contestants to the new format of Bigg Boss, there has been a lot of excitement and curiosity about the new season amongst the audience.

Every year, the Bigg Boss house has different themes, which is one of the major highlights of the show. This year's theme is 'Circus'. The pictures from inside the Bigg Boss house are out on social media now and it has exceeded the audience's expectations even more.

Bigg Boss 16 House - Living Room, Kitchen, Bathroom and Garden Area #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/tEAWewcOLl — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 1, 2022

The bedrooms in the Bigg Boss house are divided into four rooms with different designs. One room resembles a tent house, whereas, the other one looks like a room in a palace.

Bigg Boss 16 bedrooms are divided into four room, with a mix of single and double beds inside each one. #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/rooypgW0Z8 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 1, 2022

The captain's room is luxurious and gives a royal feeling.

Meanwhile, there is a clown face at the entrance of the Bigg Boss house as well.

Bigg Boss 16 captain room flaunts a luxurious look. The lavish room has a royal feel. The captain will get to have a comfortable sleep in the king-size bed and will relax in the personal Jacuzzi. #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/TMQ7ovCPgO — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 1, 2022

Talking about the contestants, Salman Khan officially announced Abdu Rozik as the first contestant of Bigg Boss. At the press conference, Salman revealed that Abdu will also star in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He is a Tajikistan singer, who has made a record for being the world's shortest singer. Rozik is not a minor, he is around 19 years old and eligible to step into the Bigg Boss house.

Whereas, as per the reports, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star Gautam Vig, Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer, Chhoti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, YouTuber Adnaan Shaikh, Shivin Narang, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare and former Miss India will participate in Bigg Boss Season 16.

Talking about Bigg Boss' new season, Salman said, "Expect the unexpected. Don’t know kaisa hoga yeh season, but jo bhi hoga accha hoga. Yeh season waah waah hai. Iss season mein soul hai tabhi isse solwa season kehte hai."

He further talked about the format of Bigg Boss 16 which has made the audience curious. “The game is different this season as Bigg Boss khud khelega. Active minds ke andar jo sawal ubhar rahe hai on how he will play, even I don’t know. I don’t want to speculate," he said. Salman Khan also revealed that this season will be "difficult, fast and unpredictable."

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss Season 16 will air on October 1, 2022, at 9:30 pm.