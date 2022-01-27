New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 after a long successful run on Colors is finally coming to end as the show finale is slated to be 29th and 30th January at 8 pm. Meanwhile, Top Six contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashmi Desai, Shamita Shetty Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat are the Bigg Boss 15 finalists.

After Rakhi Sawant got eliminated from the house, we got our Top 6 finalists who are already creating a buzz in the outside world. BB15 finale is set to be a star-studded grand event with all the trendy performances.

Bigg Boss Top 3 contestants:

If speculations are to be believed, then Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and either Shamita Shetty or Pratik Sehajpal is likely to end in the list of Top 3 contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 Finale.

Bigg Boss 15 Winner Predictions:

Out of the top 6 contestants, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashmi Desai, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat, there is going to be a Bigg Boss 15 Winner and Bigg Boss 1st Runnerup and Bigg Boss 2nd Runner-Up.

According to all the buzz created by fans, it is very much speculated that either Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash is likely to take the Bigg Boss 15 Trophy home by becoming Bigg Boss 15 Winner. On the other hand, it is also speculated that Pratik Sehajpal can become Bigg Boss's 1st runner up and Shamita Shetty is likely to become Bigg Boss Second Runner up.

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale when and where to watch:

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale will take place on January 28 and January 29 is Saturday and Sunday. The finale will start at 8 pm IST on Colors Channel and the final winner will be announced on Sunday if we go take cues from the last BB OTT finale.

Meanwhile, the finale will be filled with stars as Shehnaaz Gill has already confirmed that she will perform in the finale and pay tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla. Apart from Shehnaaz, other celebs will also perform in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15.

Posted By: Ashita Singh