New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rumours are rife that Bigg Boss 15 is not going to be extended to February, and makers have planned to conclude the show by mid-January 2022. Now, adding to this, a Khabri has revealed that since only a few weeks are left for Bigg Boss 15 Finale, makers are planning to evict two contestants per week.

Yes, as per the Instagram page, Mr Khabri revealed that since there are 12 contestants in the house and only 4 or 5, out of them will get Ticket to Finale. So makers are planning to evict at least 7 to 8 contestants, which means two evictions every week--midnight or sudden evictions.

"There are 12 contestants in the house. And there will be only top 4 or top 5 in final week. So there are 7 or 8 Eviction planned. so every week there will be 2 Evictions which can be mid week ...mid night ....sudden evictions. Task getting planned soon will update. (sic)"

Here have a look:

Well, if this report turns out to be true then it will be interesting to see who wins Ticket to Finale.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 house is witnessing a major drama after Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had a fallout. Now, in the upcoming episode, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are going to involve in a heated dispute and all thanks to Rashami.

As per the promo, Rashami tells Karan that his 'girlfriend' has some problem with her and is being way too 'insecure'. Next, the duo is seen shouting at each other, which leads to a heated verbal spat between the two. Karan tries to intervene, however, Tejasswi snaps at him saying, "The more you ask me to stay calm, I am going to lose it."

This doesn't go down well with the actor, and he screams at Tejasswi, "Baat karne ki koi tameez hoti hai, mai yahan kisi ki bakwaas sun ne nahi aaya hoon. Yeh koi tareeka hai mujhse baat karne ka" and then throws a glass in anger.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv