New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV's popular hit show Bigg Boss 15 is hitting the headlines as contestants are leaving no stones unturned to enter the BB main house. In the latest episode, we saw Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat and Afsana Khan entering the main house after winning the task and giving up their share of the money.

While Jay Bhanushali, Prateek Sehajpal, Akasa Singh, Simba Nagpal, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer are still in the jungle area, as Junglewasis. However, fans need not get upset, as, in the upcoming episode, Vishwasuntree will announce an interesting task, which will leave Junglewasis in deep thought, especially Jay.

Well, the task is, Vishwasuntree will give two options to Junglewasis that if they all want to enter the main house then, they will have to give up the remaining Rs 25 lakh left in the prize money or leave the house. This all happened after Jay had a word with the beautiful tree and requested her to give all the Junglewasis last chance to enter the house.

"Now the junglewasis have two options. Either give up Rs. 25 lakh from prize money and enter the main house, or leave the house,” Vishwasuntree said.

For unversed, after winning the 'BB Money Task' Karan & Tejasswi gave Rs 7 lakh, Shamita & Vishal gave 8 lakh and Umar & Afsana gave 10 lakh from prize money, making it total 25 lakh. So now BB has asked to give up the remaining Rs 25 lakh to enter the main house.

Will Junglewasis Enter BB Main House?

As per The Khabri, all contestants will accept the offer and enter the main house, bringing an end to the Jungle concept. Also, the prize money now stands zero, which means the Bigg Boss 15 winner will not get winning prize money.

