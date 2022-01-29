New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally the wait is over! The reality TV show, Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is going to take place today and tomorrow (January 29 and January 30), and fans clearly cannot keep calm. People across the country are excited to see that who will win this year's trophy. The host of the show Salman Khan along with other contestants of the show has once again proved that Bigg Boss is one of the most entertaining shows in India, and is widely loved by people.

Like Bigg Boss season 14, Bigg Boss 15 also witnessed an extension, but by just a week. After the elimination of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale, only seven contestants are in the run for the trophy. These seven contestants include Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal.

Ahead of the finale, we bring you exact information on when and where to watch the final episode of Season 15, who are the guest and more.

When and Where to watch Bigg Boss Finale?

The reality TV show will be telecast in two parts -- 29th and 30th January. The first part on Saturday will be aired at 8 pm whereas, the second part will also be telecast at the same time. In order to watch the entertaining finale, viewers need to switch to Colors TV.

Will Bigg Boss 15 grand finale stream online?

Yes! One can easily watch the unedited videos on the Voot app and MX Player. People who are Jio subscribers can switch to Jio TV to watch the grand finale live. Also, Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL subscribers can watch the finale on Airtel XStream, Vodafone Play, and BSNL mobile TV app respectively.

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale guest list:

The reality show will come to an end on 30th January, and in order to make the night memorable, the show will witness famous faces such as Deepika Padukone, Shehnaaz Gill, and Ananya Panday. Apart from these celebs, past Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, and Gauahar Khan, several celebs will also grace the BB 15 stage.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen