New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is making loud noises on all social media platforms after Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had a heart-to-heart conversation in the latest episode. It seems like another love story in the making after the two confessed their fondness for each other and made sure that they would stand beside each other in need.

Well, it all started with Tejasswi and Karan sitting in the jungle area and said that for the past few days she is feeling a bit distant from him. Also, it's becoming difficult for her to converse, approach or get through the actor. She continues, "We have never spoken together ever. I think this is the first time our footage will come together. I thought when you said our vibes match and we talk together, it will be nice. But it is not happening.”

To this, Karan agrees and says that even he is unable to speak to her in front of others. He says, "I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I wasn’t happy when you went inside the main house. I was even making faces. It took a lot for me to actually say ‘Teju I miss you a lot.’ It might have happened that we have never spoken, but I have a problem in expressing my emotions.”

Tejasswi adds that when she was upset, he didn't do anything, and out of courtesy also, he didn't come to ask whether she is doing fine on not. Giving an explanation, Karan says, "Notice, whenever there is any commotion happening, I am always there to see that if you are ok. You be you. So I am telling you this that I need to be given rights. So now that you know, I will be there for you.”

Here their conversation ends, leaving all their fans berserk as ever since they two entered fans wanted to see Karan and Tejasswi together. Well, it's good that both of them talked and cleared their feelings and thoughts.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv