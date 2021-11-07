New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 never fails to leave contestants and fans all surprised especially when viewers are expecting the least, and something like this happened in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Considering Diwali week, housemates were not prepared for the eviction, but when Salman Khan took the name of Miesha Iyer, everyone was shocked.

However, Miesha was not at all surprised as she was expecting her elimination. Her elimination left Ieshaan Sehgaal all broken. Before leaving the BB house, she told him that if not for her, then he would have been evicted.

Well, it seems Bigg Boss makers are planning for more dhamaka this Diwali week. Yes, after Miesha, viewers will witness one more eviction, leaving everyone in dire shock. Salman Khan is going to announce another elimination, and this time it will be Ieshaan.

As per Mr Khabri, in the forthcoming episode, we will see Ieshaan Sehgaal kissing goodbye to his Bigg Boss journey and leaving behind only one pair of lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, in the show. This week, makers planned for double eviction, but they didn't inform the contestants to surprise them.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will also see TV czarian Ekta Kapoor entering the house along with Anita Hassandani and Surbhi Chandana. She is going to ask some interesting questions from all housemates regarding their perspectives about other contestants. They will play a task with the housemates, wherein they have to break the saucer plate of the respective contestant, who they think has hidden their real identity.

During all this, Shamita and Vishal's 'Akka-Anna' relationship breaks. However, before that, they will be seen getting into a nasty argument wherein Vishal will end up saying had Shamita been his real sister, she would have understood.

Also, we will see Ekta confronting Karan Kundrra about his feelings for Tejasswi Prakash.

