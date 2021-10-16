New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors most popular reality-based show, Bigg Boss 15, has completed its second week, and fans are eager to watch the upcoming episode, that is, Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman will be seen schooling the contestants, Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanusahali, for their inappropriate behaviour.

Also, he will be seen praising Tejasswi Prakash for playing such a good game. However, what is more interesting is the 'elimanation'. Earlier this week, Afsana Khan, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vishal Kotian and Vidhi Pandya, were nominated by the Junglewasis.

However, as per The Real Khabri, there will be 'No Elimination' this week. Yes, you read that right, according to the fan page, Ieshaan Sehgaal received the least number of votes, and since he is giving 'Love' content to the viewers, makers have decided to do away with the elimination.

There are strong Rumours about No Elimination this week, Which was Expected by us This morning because #IeshaanSehgaal received Least votes and he is providing Love content.



— The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 15, 2021

Well, if this report turns out to be true then, it will be interesting to see, who all enters the house and manages to save themselves from the next elimination.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, we will see legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri, along with his grandson, Swastik Lahiri, gracing the stage. For the past few days, the singer's grandson is gaining fame for his uncanny looks and love for gold like his grad father.

Not just this, veteran choreographer and film director Farah Khan will be seen coming as a guest on Bigg Boss 15.

Meanwhile, this week we will see Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgaal in Sultani Akhada, wherein they both will engage in a verbal and physical fight. Umar will win the verbal fight, while Ieshaan will win the physical fight. For unversed, Simba revealed that Umar called Miesha Iyer before entering the house for forming a love triangle.

