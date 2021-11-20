New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be interesting as Shamita Shetty is returning to the show with an interesting game, BB Ki Adalat, where she will target Nishant Bhat. Also, the episodes will be graced by special guests such as Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana to promote their upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, and John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar for promotions of Satyameva Jayate 2.

However, the most interesting part of the Weekend Ka Vaar will be evictions, and to everyone's disappointment, there will be no eliminations this week. As per Mr Khabri, there will be no evictions as three Wild Cards, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukela, are all set to enter the BB house.

Don't be sad as rumours are doing rounds that in the upcoming week viewers might witness a shocking eviction at the hands of VIP contestants Nishant, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Vishal Kotian and Simba Nagpal.

Well, the fun doesn't end here, in the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Salman will unveil the names of the Top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 15, leaving all the housemates in shock as the remaining will have to leave the house. Isn't this exciting?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Talking about all three wild card contestants, they will spice up the house with their entry, and we are sure to see some war of words between Devoleena and Vishal Kotian. Also, Abhijeet will question Neha Bhasin's violent behaviour and says that he has entered the house to teach all the contestants 'sanskar'.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode, we witness Karan Kundrra getting jealous of Vishal Kotian as his lady love Tejasswi Prakash was having a fun time with the latter. He was seen talking to Umar about his feelings on seeing Tejasswi and Vishal together.

He said, “Tejasswi shares a good bond with him. I know that. I could have reacted that why she is talking to him. I know she has a better future in that, she is going ahead in the game. They were talking inside for one and half hours. She didn’t tell me, neither am I expecting her to. I know Teja-Vishal is a khatarnak jodi. But at the same time, the person inside of me, is possessive. That side is unable to handle this. I am stuck and don’t know what to do.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv