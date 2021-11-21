New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar ended on an interesting note, with contestants in dire shock. Host Salman Khan announced that soon he will declare the Top 5 contestants, and the remaining will have to leave the house. However, before that, makers will introduce a twist to keep the momentum high in the house. Bigg Boss will give a big responsibility to the media, which will leave contestants worried.

Yes, you read that right, finally, the media is going to enter the house and grill the contestants over their game plan. In the forthcoming episode, we will see Bigg Boss welcoming the media and revealing to the contestants that by the end of the press conference, the media, will announce the names of six contestants, who are at the bottom.

We know you must be eager to know who are in the 'Bottom' and likely to be evicted from the BB house this coming week. So here we are with a gripping gossip that will leave you stunned. As per Mr Khabri, Neha Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpap, Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz, are in Bottom 6. Also, rumours are rife that they all will be evicted from the BB house in the coming days.

Reportedly, there was a lot of arguments on choosing Umar Riaz for Top 5 as some believed he deserves to be at the top while others denied it.

Seeing this tally, one can say that the Top 5 contestants are none other than Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty.

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the media will ask several questions from Tejasswi and will point out her dominance on Karan. Also, they will target Vishal Kotian about his statement, ‘Raqesh ne bahut bada haath mara hai’, directing towards his relationship with actress Shamita Shetty.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv