New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be full of bashing not just from host Salman Khan but also from ex-contestants Neha Bhasin, Kashmera Shah, Divya Agarwal and choreographer Geeta Kapoor. They all will come together to bash the contestants and their main target will be Abhijeet Bichukale and Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's love-hate relation. However, more than all this, the 'eviction' is going to be the highlight of the show.

As per the latest update by The Khabri, one of the strongest contestants, Umar Riaz has been evicted from the show. Asim Riaz's elder brother will be bidding adieu to the house and his best friend, Karan. As per Khabri, he got 65 per cent votes, but when Salman saw that he broke into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal during a task despite several warnings, the superstar decided to evict in wake to punish him.

Well, Umar's eviction is no more speculation, as his brother Asim and ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana have also hinted the same. Asim took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Well played @realumarriaz “Love you bro"

Well played @realumarriaz

“Love you bro — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) January 7, 2022

While Asim didn't react much to his brother's eviction, but his girlfriend, Himanshi slammed the BB makers for unfair eviction. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "They do what they wana do .... votes krwao or fir nikal do .... or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ..... well played umar @realumarriaz."

They do what they wana do .... votes krwao or fir nikal do .... or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ..... well played umar @realumarriaz — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the viewers are going to witness the high-octane drama in the house after a heated war of words between Salman Khan and Abhijeet. The former will bash him for using cuss words and warn him to stop, else he will throw him out of the house in the mid-week. He said, "Ye joh gandi gandi gaaliyaan di hai tumne, agar koi tumhari family ko deta toh kaise lagta...ye warning de raha hoon, midweek aake nikal ke jaaunga baal pakad ke. Tu bolega na ghar mein aake tereko maark ke jaaunga."

