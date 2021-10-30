New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: This week has been full of surprises, drama, misunderstandings, fights, romance etc. It was a power-packed week, and now it's time for host Salman Khan to make a grand entry as Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode is here.

The upcoming episode will run for three days, that is, it will continue till Monday as the house is celebrating Diwali. This week will be full-on entertaining as several guests will be gracing the stage and entering the house to entertain the guests.

Before all this, a major disagreement will be seen between Salman and Shamita Shetty. In the promo, Salman will call her 'Rani' of the house and question her about the same. However, this will not go down well with the actress. Reacting to the superstar's comment, she says in a rude tone, "To main kya karoon if I’m born like this. Let me tell you I do the most amount of work in the house. Really this is annoying."

Shamita's response offends Salman, who then ends the discussion saying, "Main chahoon toh ye pura episode silent mein nikal doon, aaun he nahi."

Well, it will interesting to see the upcoming episode and how the disagreement will turn out at the end. Apart from this, we will witness some fun segments when the Sooryavanshi team, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty, will make a special appearance on the show.

Moreover, we will also see Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati enter the house to entertain the house. Also, he will reveal his favourite contestant and guide them on how to play the game. Also, this weekend there will be 'no' elimination due to Diwali celebrations. However, don't get excited as there will be the elimination but during weekdays.

So are you all excited for the 3-day-long Weekend Ka Vaar episode? Do let us know.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv