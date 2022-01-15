New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Once again, Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are going to be about host Salman Khan bashing the contestants. However, this week, Tejasswi Prakash will be the centre of all the bashings as she has been cursing the Colors TV channel for being biased towards Shamita Shetty. He further calls her 'dishonest' and 'unfaithful'.

As per the promo of the upcoming episode, Salman Khan says, "Jis thaali mein khaya ja raha hai, us mein koi chhed karta hai?" He further asks Tejasswi to stop playing 'sympathy card'. However, this doesn't go down well with her, and she cuts him in between, saying that she doesn't want sympathy from anyone. This angers Salman and he says, "Shut up, Tejasswi," and further added that she doesn't even respect her own boyfriend, Karan Kundra.

Well, the drama doesn't end here, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan enters the house as a special guest to interact with the contestants and conduct an interesting task. She makes the contestants stand on the podium as per rankings. Nishant and Tejasswi stand together and soon gets into a verbal spat. Gauahar, who witnesses all this, asks Nishant to stay quiet, but he ignores and keeps arguing with Tejasswi.

After a few minutes, Tejasswi blasts at Nishant, saying that he doesn't have his own identity and should "shut up" as this is what Gauahar wants. Hearing this, Gauahar snaps at Tejasswi, asking her to not speak on her behalf. She says, "Aapke words mere muh mein mat daaliye, that's not my language". This leaves Tejasswi in shock, and she stands quietly throughout the task.

Meanwhile, in the Sunday Vaar episode viewers will witness Rajiv Adatia entering the BB house once again.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv