New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be all about Salman Khan bashing each and every contestant for their respective behaviour. However, the highlight of the show will be Shamita Shetty getting schooled by a superstar for her recent behaviour with wild card contestant Abhijeet Bhichukale.

As per promo, Raveena Tandon will be gracing the stage of Bigg Boss with Salman Khan and will conduct an interesting task wherein the housemates will have to take the name of the housemates, who are "Gunehkar" (at fault) this week. During her turn, Rashami Desai takes Abhijeet's name and said that he called Shamita Shetty "meri pair ki juti".

On hearing this, Shamita loses her cool and tells Salman that he called her 'kutiyaan' (bitch) during the task. Next, Abhijeet also told the host that the Mohabbatein actress keeps making fun of his surname and hence he has no shame in saying, "Aisi ladkiyon ko main jooti par rakhta hoon". This doesn't go down well with all the housemates, and they all charge towards him. However, soon Salman shouts at them to maintain the decorum.

He first informs Shamita that Abhijeet did not call her bitch, to this actress says, "Why is he here if he is going to compare me with his shoes". Salman then slams her saying, "Uske bulane sai aap hojati ho kya. Yeh jo apne bola haina ki yeh yahan kyu ayya hai that is not correct Shamita. Lanat hai (its shameful)"

Not just this, Salman also bashed Karan Kundrra for fighting with Pratik and kicking him at an inappropriate place. He said, "Karan beech beech mein aap ki akkal kahan khaas charne jaati hai, aap ke paas jab shabd nahi hote hain tab aap haath pair chalane par aajate hain.." He further challenges Kundrra that he's ready to come inside and asks him to try and throw him down.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv