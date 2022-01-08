New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be high on drama as host Salman Khan is going to bash the contestants for their misbehaviour. Also, the suspense will be coming to an end after he will announce the fate of Umar Riaz. However, Abhijeet Bichukale will be the centre of all the bashings as he abused Pratik Sehajpal and Devoleena's family.

As per the promo of the upcoming episode, Salman looks very angry. He bashes Abhijeet saying, "Ye joh gandi gandi gaaliyaan di hai tumne, agar koi tumhari family ko deta toh kaise lagta". He further adds, "Ye warning de raha hoon, midweek aake nikal ke jaaunga baal pakad ke." After hearing this, Abhijeet asks for his permission to speak, but Salman lashes out at him, saying, "Tu bolega na ghar mein aake tereko maark ke jaaunga."

This irks Abhijeet, and he threatens BB makers of quitting the show, asking them to open the doors. He says, "bhaad mein gaya show aise show mein rukna bhi nahi chahta kholo darwaza..."

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mr_khabari

Well, the drama doesn't end here, Salman then moves on to Karan Kundrra for not supporting Tejasswi Prakash when she needed him the most. He questions Karan why he keeps asking Teja to apologise to Umar. Has he ever seen Umar taking the side of Teja and asking him to play for her? Seeing Salman taking her side, Tejasswi burst out into tears and seeing this, Salman adds, "Be a man".

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mr_khabari

The episode will also witness former contestants gracing the stage with Salman and interacting with the housemates. Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, Kashmera Shah, Neha Bhasin and other guests like choreographer Geeta Kapur will support their favourite contestants and bash their opponents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mr_khabari

Divya targets Shamita Shetty, Geeta Kapur questions everyone's act except Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera targets Karan's behaviour towards Tejasswi while Neha lashed out at Abhijeet. The singer questions his behaviour towards Shamita and threatens him beating with the shoes. Abhijeet being Abhijeet, he also warns him that his sister-in-law will shave off her head.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv