New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be interesting when host Salman Khan is going to lash out on lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Also, he schools the housemates for being dull and not playing the game wisely.

As per the recent promo, Salman tells Kundrra, "It feels like you are on a holiday. What has happened to you? Ishq mein nikamma?” He further tells Karan and Tejasswi that if they want to be seen, then they have to be seen for themselves.

Next, he bashes the housemates saying, "We had to bring in former contestants to wake you all up. You all don’t stand a chance.”

Here have a look:

Well, the fun doesn't end here, the Weekend Ka Vaar is incomplete without guests. This week the BB house will welcome several guests, including Neha Dhupia, Ravi Dubey, Ravi Kishan, Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. All will play the game with housemates, but Neha will take a good class of all the contestants in her own style.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode, BB house welcomed not two or three but four Wild Cards, namely Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh. Their entry has brought back the energy of the house. They were all seen enjoying and having a hearty chat with Wild Cards. However, their entry has not gone down well with Shamita Shetty, she was heard telling Nishant Bhat, "I am starting to feel trapped and I don’t like that feeling. How much do I fight? I am tired of fighting in the house. People constantly judge me, tell me I am controlling. There are not just negatives but also positive things about me. But whatever. I am ok with all that. I am who I am. And with these wild card entries, I feel so lost.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv