Bigg Boss 15 is going to air its second Weekend Ka Vaar episode today, October 16, and fans are unable to contain their excitement as they want to know who will be getting out of the house this week. However, before that, we have gossip for you that will make you more excited to watch the show.

As per the recent promo, host Salman Khan is going to lash out at Punjabi singer Afsana Khan for age and body shaming Shamita Shetty. For unversed, in the last episode, the singer called the actress 'Buddhi and Gandhi Aurat' and even termed her as 'Flop actress'. This didn't go down well with the actress, and she was seen breaking down in tears.

Seeing this, Salman is angry from Afsana, and in the promo, he sarcastically called her 'superstar of the season' and even repeated the words she used on Shamita, "buddhi aurat, ghar baithne ka time hai tera, ghatiya aurat".

After saying this, he lashed out at the singer saying, who is she to decide anyone's character. Afsana tries to explain but the superstar cut her in between and says, "No, no, I am buddha". The singer then explains that in a fit of rage she said all that to Shamita, this Salman said that doesn't give her the right to do anything.

Not just this, Salman further talked about her pattern wherein along with her voice, she also uses her hands. On this, all contestants, including Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian, agreed with the host.

Salman further warned, "Mera choice hota toh main aapko iss ghar se beghar kar deta." To this, Afsana says that she is ready to leave the Bigg Boss house, but the actor cuts her by saying "Afsana" in anger, and the promo ends, leaving everyone curious.

