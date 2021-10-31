New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Saturday Ka Vaar started on a serious note wherein we saw Salman Khan schooling contestants for not expressing their feelings and misguiding the viewers. However, towards the end, it got lighter when Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty graced the stage with the superstar. The two came up with fun tasks and helped the contestants to know each other well.

However, picture abhi baki hai mere dost as the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to high on drama and entertainment. This weekend Salman has pledged to show contestants the true face of each other, saying that, the actor is going to ask housemates to perform a task, wherein he will invite two contestants at a time and ask housemates to pick any one of them. The task will not go down well with Tejasswi Prakash, and she will end up getting rude to the superstar.

In the promo, Salman asks Umar Riaz to whom will he pick between Tejasswi and Shamita when faced with a difficult situation. He chose Tejasswi and gave the reason that she is fun-loving. However, this reason doesn't satisfy the host and he questions why would he go to someone who is fun-loving in a serious situation.

Tejasswi feels offended and asks Salman in a rude tone, "Why are you repeating it like this, he can’t come to me in a ‘mushkil samay’ kya?” This doesn't go down well with Salman, and he hits out at the actress and says, "And why are you talking to me like this. Don’t have this thing with me madam. Somebody is dying, he should come to you for comedy, just because you’re fun-loving.” He further added, "What the f*** is that"

Here have a look at the promo:

Well, the episode is going to be dhamakedar when rapper Badshah will make his entry into the house to play fun tasks. However, the fun task will turn into a fighting task as contestants will be seen taking out their anger on each other.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv