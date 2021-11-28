New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 house witnessed the entry of three former contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. And on their first day, Shamita Shetty and Devoleena engaged in loggerheads during a task. As per the preview promo, contestants were asked to read out slogans against people they don't like.

Devoleena picked Shamita against her and read a slogan, "Shamita hai upar se heera par andar se hai keeda". This didn't go down well with Zeher actress, and during her turn, she says, "Khud ko samjh mat tu sabse top Devoleena, tu hai sabse flop". On hearing this, Devoleena gets offended and lashes out at the actress, saying, "This is your attitude joh keede ki tarah nikal ke aarahi hai sabke saamne".

Host Salman who was watching all this pointed out to Devoleena that ever since she has entered the house, she is targetting Shamita, and it feels that Devo has got a complex with Shamita.

Responding to Salman, Devoleena said it's her opinion. However, Salman rebukes and says, "It seems you are climbing on her shoulders and to be noticed right now."

Here have a look:

Well, the fun doesn't end here as Neha Dhupia will be entering the house to play a task, 'Neha Ki Adaalat', where she will call contestants one by one and take their class. The first on her list is her friend Karan Kundrra. As per promo, she asks Kundrra what has he done in the last 8 weeks? To this he says, "Maine Pyaar Kiya" But to his surprise, she slams him saying, "Woh bhi khul ke nahi kiya, kya kar raha hai tu, chaude mein kar na."

Not just this, today we will also see Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh taking a stand for her against Umar Riaz. He will be seen giving a befitting reply to him over his marriage with the entertainment queen.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv