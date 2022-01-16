New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar ended on an interesting note where former BB winner Gauahar Khan unveiled the sparkling winner trophy of this season. Also, viewers witnessed a massive fight between Karan Kunddra and Pratik Sehajpal. Host Salman Khan, on the other hand, bashed Tejasswi Prakash and other contestants. Now, the upcoming episode is going to be all the more interesting as three senior journalists will be gracing the stage with Salman and interacting with contestants in their own way.

As per the forthcoming promo, journalists hosts a Pardafaash session in the house wherein contestants are seen breaking headlines about other contestants. During the same, they target several contestants, especially Abhijeet Bichukale for his misbehaviour in the house. One out of three journalists ask Bichukale whether he will apologise for his mistakes? To this, he lashes out and says, "Aapko pata bhi hai main bahar ki duniya mein kya hoon"

On hearing this, the journalist says, "Aap bahar ki duniya mai bhi kuch nahi ho". Salman, who watches the whole segment, angrily asks Bichukale to "zip" his mouth. He says, "Aye Abhijeet zip it."

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TejranLove2021 ❤️🔥 (@tejranlove_2021)

Well, the fun of the Pardafaash segment doesn't end here. As we told you above contestants were asked to break headlines about each other, during the same, Rakhi Sawant states that Devoleena is married. In the next round, Devoleena tries to give her back stating that Rakhi has spent two days in the lockup. However, it doesn't go as planned as Salman intervenes and says, "To tumhara host bhi jail jakar aaya hai."

Also, Rakhi will once again, tease Tejasswi saying Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra look good together. Salman will also add to the banter. However, it will not go down well with Tejasswi, and she lashes out at Rakhi and Salman for making fun of her relationship and says, "I don't want to be part of this bullshit".

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv