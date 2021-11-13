New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be interesting as host Salman Khan will bash all the contestants, especially Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz and Jay Bhanushali, for their behaviour. Not just this, contestants will also be scolded for being insensitive and not supporting Afsana Khan. However, the highlight of the show will be eviction as all the house except VIP Zone contestants is nominated.

To everyone's disappointment, this week, no one will be evicted as Afsana Khan was eliminated in the middle of the week, as per Mr Khabri. For unversed, the Punjabi singer was eliminated from the BB house due to her violent behaviour.

She suffered a panic attack, and in that, she tried to harm herself with a knife. Seeing this, Bigg Boss immediately called her in the confession room for a medical checkup. Later, he announced her eviction, but Afsana was not ready to leave the house, so he sent a few crew members to bring her out of the house.

As per Mr Khabri, Salman bashed all the contestants for not calming Afsana down and instigating her to fight with Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia.

Meanwhile, in today's episode, we will see Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh enter the house for a fun task. However, soon the garden area will turn into a battleground. Just like previous weeks, even this Weekend Ka Vaar, contestants will disrespect the guest by fighting amongst each other. The Bunty Aur Babli 2's stars will witness a nasty fight between Umar and Pratik. Seeing this, Salman will bash Umar for showing aggression and request him to stop this act, else the actor will show him the anger.

Also, we will see senior Bunty Aur Babli, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, gracing the stage with the superstar. Salman and Rani will relive some amazing memories by dancing to their famous songs.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv