New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 seems to have fallen flat after the introduction of VIP Zone, so to uplift the game makers have planned to send some ex-contestants to guide the housemates. And to add fire to the show, Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be entering the show as Wild Card contestants. Along with them, Abhijeet Bichukale, Bigg Boss Marathi contestant and Indian politician from Satara, Maharashtra, will enter Salman Khan's show.

Yes, you read that right, all three Wild Cards will enter the house on Sunday midnight but to viewers, it will be shown on Monday's episode. As per the latest promo, on the very first day, Abhijeet will engage in a war of words with Rashami and Devoleena on the difference of opinion. He will question Neha Bhasin's behaviour and will say, "Sanskaar kam hai.”

On hearing this, Devoleena will snap and ask him, "Why are you here at a place where you feel has no sanskaar.” To this, Abhijeet will reply, “I have come to fix everybody.”

Not just this, Devoleena's entry into the house will leave Vishal Kotian a bit uncomfortable as he talked ill about her when she confronted him for using his relations for the game and not valuing them.

On the other hand, we will also see Shamita Shetty re-entering the house with a gripping game, 'BB ki Adalat'. She will target Nishant Bhat for stepping on relationships and walking ahead just to win the game.

She will ask Nishant who is more important to him- Relationship or Game? To this, he will reply 'Relationship'. Soon, Zeher actress will snap at him, saying, “Actions speak louder than words Nishant. Tu hamare upar se chalke gaya hai."

Well, the entertainment doesn't end here, host Salman Khan will introduce a twist in the game on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He will announce Top 5 contestants, leaving everyone in shock, and it seems they are VIP Zone contestants, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Vishal Kotian and Simba Nagpal.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv