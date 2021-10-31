New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 house is witnessing a Diwali celebration, and the festival without crackers and dhamaka is boring. So BB makers have made sure that they don't get bored and their week is full of surprises. In the upcoming week, viewers are going to witness several Wild Card entries, and one of them is Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat.

Yes, you read that right, actor is going to enter the house after the exit of Akasa Singh from the house either on Monday or Tuesday's episode. He will reunite with his lady love Shamita Shetty, whom he has been rooting forever since the season started.

Fondly known as 'ShaRa', their fans are eagerly waiting to watch the duo together once again fighting their way to the top. The duo met in the Bigg Boss OTT house and developed a deep liking for each other. Ever since then, they have been inseparable from the time Shamita entered the Salman Khan's show.

Meanwhile, today's episode is also going to be high on drama and emotion when Bad Boy Badshah will enter the house with gifts. However, there is a catch, each gift carries a message, and contestants will have to distribute it accordingly among themselves. Karan Kundrra will give a heart pillow to Tejasswi Prakash to express his liking towards the actress. However, soon the fun task will turn into a battleground when Nishant Bhat will gift Karan a mirror for showing his true face.

Next, Miesha Iyer will be seen giving Pratik Sehajpal a deodorant for his ‘stinky personality’. Post this, a fight will break out between Pratik and Ieshaan Shegaal, injuring Rajiv Adatia. Interestingly, all this will happen in front of rapper Badshah.

Now it will be interesting to see how Badshah handles this situation and how Salman Khan will react to this whole act.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv