New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Saturday Ka Vaar ended on a gripping note where host Salman Khan bashed all the contestants for their behaviour when Afsana Khan was going through a rough phase. However, the Sunday Ka Vaar is going to be double entertaining, as once again, a nasty fight will break out between Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal.

However, deep down, all the nominated contestants will be scared as Salman Khan has yet not announced eviction. Earlier, we told you that there will be no eviction as Afsana was shown the doors in the middle of the week. Now, we have brought you another reason why makers hold on to this week's elimination.

As per Mr Khabri, Raqesh Bapat, who was out due to a medical emergency, will not return to the BB house on the doctor's advice. For unversed, reports were doing rounds that actor has exited from the house due to kidney stone pain. However, neither Bigg Boss nor his family issued an official statement.

Now, his sister Sheetal Bapat has given an update to Raqesh's ardent fans regarding his health. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Health is always the first priority, @RaQesh19 is doing better as per the updates we are getting from the team. Overwhelmed with the love and support from all of you. God Bless #RaqeshBapat."

Coming back to Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, junior Bunty Aur Babli, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, will enter the BB house to play a game. However, the game will turn into a battleground and later, they all, especially Umar, will be schooled by Salman over his aggressive behaviour.

Also, today we will see Rani Mukerji gracing the stage with Salman Khan, and the two will engage in banter, leaving the audience in splits.

So are you all excited to watch Sunday Ka Vaar? Do let us know.

