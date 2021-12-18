New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be interesting as host Salman Khan is going to bash the contestants for their behaviour. However, more than that, viewers are excited to know who is going to evict this week. Yes, you read that right, after weeks, makers are back with the eviction round, and this week we will see a shocking eviction, leaving one contestant in tears.

As per The Khabri, Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh will be shown the doors on the Bigg Boss 15 Sunday Ka Vaar episode. However, before that, he will be bashed by Salman for disrespecting his wife Rakhi Sawant.

As per the promo of the upcoming episode, Salman is very angry with Ritesh and warns him to not speak disrespectfully to Rakhi, else he may have to face the consequences. He said, "Ritesh, aap yeh dikhaana chahte ho ki aap Rakhi par hukumat karte ho, tameez hai? Rakhi se aisi badtameezi se baat ki toh aapke liye achha nahi hoga." On hearing this, Ritesh silently bows his head, while Rakhi on the other hand is seen shedding tears.

For unversed, ever since Rakhi announced her marriage, people were curious to know her husband. Their curiosity was put to stop when Rakhi entered the Bigg Boss 15 house with her darling husband and revealed his identity to the world. However, things were not going well between the two, and it came to light when Raveena Tandon played a prank of introducing his 'girlfriend'. It was then, Rakhi revealed that he has some relations outside and because of that, he has been hiding from everyone.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the house is witnessing a serious drama between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale. However, in the upcoming episode, things will turn, and viewers will witness a serious verbal spat between Devoleena and Rashami Desai.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv