New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is nearing to Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and viewers are excited to see Salman Khan once again on the stage interacting with the house. In the first week of the show, a lot has happened in the house Pratik Sehjapal's nasty fight with contestants to Karan Kundrra calling Shamita Shetty 'Aunty'. Now, fans are eager to see how the superstar reacts to all this and will he bash Karan and Pratik for their doing.

However, before all the serious discussions, Bigg Boss 15 is going to be graced by two ex-contestants Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma. As per a Twitter page, BiggBoss_Tak, they both will be seen as a guest in the first Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, wherein they will promote their recently released music video titled 'Garbe Ki Raat'.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, the house is going to get its first Captain in Shamita Shetty as the contestants were in her favour. In the upcoming episode, we will also see Pratik going berserk and brakes the lock of the bathroom while Vidhi Pandya was taking a bath. This didn't go down well with the other contestants, including Karan, and he warned him not never do such a thing with a girl. Tejasswi Prakash also added, "It's a scary feeling as a girl".

Well, it will be interesting to see Salman Khan's take on this scene as he doesn't like such behaviour towards the girl contestants.

In the last episode, Karan was seen apologising to Shamita for calling her 'aunty' and age-shaming her during a heated argument. The two had a very normal conversation and sorted out their differences.

Talking about the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, it will be aired on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Colors TV.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv