New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 is creating a heavy buzz on all social media platforms ever since it kick-started. This week was quite stressful for the contestants after Vishwasuntree announced its the last week of a jungle theme. The fight to enter the main house turned interesting after Bigg Boss announced 'BB Money Task'. A lot happened during this task which kept the viewers hooked and eager to know how will host Salman Khan react to all the mess.

In the upcoming BB 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman will bash Karan Kundra for going physical and pinning Pratik Sehajpal down. He asks Pratik, “Pratik, Karan pinned you down. Had Jay done this to you, what would have been your reaction?” Pratik replies, “I would have been out of the show right now.” Karan then explains to Salman that whatever Pratik do affects him. He breaks down and apologises to Pratik for his actions.

After Kundrra's explanation, the superstar added, "I will not react much on this, as Pratik didn't reacted much. If he had reacted then, you would have been in a trouble."

He further lauded Pratik for his game spirit and said, "Pratik has one quality which will take him ahead, which is, 'never give up attitude'.

For unversed, during the BB Money Task, Pratik tried to snatch money paper from Karan, but this fight took a nasty turn when Yeh Rishta Kya Khehlata Hai actor got angry and pinned Pratik on the floor. However, this didn't pull down his spirit to fight, and the next day he started fresh by making money.

Salman also questioned Jay Bhanushali for his logic behind saving Rs 25 lakh and not supporting Pratik in the game being his partner. He said, "The prize money was of Bigg Boss, why were you so strongly taking a stand to save your image?” He further called his principles '100 per cent fake' and warned contestants, "Ye aapko le doobega.”

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will see Bigg Boss 11 winner Hina Khan gracing the show with Salman Khan and will also enter the house to guide the contestants.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv