New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After facing the wrath of host Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the drama has not yet ended. Once again, the contestants are going to be shown a mirror, but this time it will be an ace filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan.

The upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar will be packed with high octane drama when Farah will enter the Bigg Boss house to guide the contestants. The promo showed the filmmaker asking all the contestants to rank themselves as per their two-week performance. However, it seems the ranking didn't go down well with her and she showed each contestant a mirror.

Farah tells Shamita Shetty that she doesn't need anyone's support to move ahead in the show. She then moves to Jay Bhanushali and guides him that he has lost the track of the game. To Vishal Kotian, she said that he should not win Bigg Boss 15. Well, why she told him this will be cleared tonight. Apart from bashing, Farah praised and applauded Tejasswi Prakash's game.

Their nightmare doesn't end here, in the promo, it was shown that Salman also asks them few questions that would throw light on their perspective for each other in the show. He asks Karan Kundrra if he is using his fellow contestants to enter the main house and whether Jay is a trustworthy person or not.

After watching the promo, one can say that this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode was all about bashing and showing the mirror to the contestants. Well, it was much needed after what happened in BB house this week.

Well, the show is going to be high on entertainment as well, because Indian cinema's legendary singer and composer Bappi Lahiri will be gracing the stage with Salman. Not just this, we will also see ace YouTuber Bhuvan Bham aka BB Ki Vines, coming to promote his web series Dhindora.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv