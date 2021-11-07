New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15's upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to be dhamakedaar as TV czarina Ekta Kapoor is going to make a grand entry on the show. The producer will be seen accompanying actress Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Chandana inside the BB house. They will play an interesting task with housemates where they have to break the saucer plate having respective player's pic.

Ekta will call Karan Kundrra who will break Shamita Shetty's saucer saying that she wants to go back home. On hearing this, Zeher actress asks him "Who told you that I want to return home?" To which he replied, "Pata chala hai."

Next, Ekta asks whose friendship is fake? To this Nishant Bhat take Karan's name and gives him the mask. However, Shamita interrupts and says, "Mere liye vo chalu hai, unhein jo karna hai vo kar rahe hain." To this Karan says, "Agar aap mujhe bologe ki jaake Tejasswi ko ye bolo. Toh main bolunga ki yeh main nahi karoonga, yeh aap khud karengi."

As soon as he mentions Tejasswi's name, Ekta cuts the two in between and asks Karan, "Teja pasand hai?" This question leaves both Karan and Tejasswi blushing.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REALITY SHOW UPDATES (@realiteaupdates)

Well, it seems Karan is now falling deep into Tejasswi's love however the actress is maintaining a safe distance. In the recent episode, we saw Karan getting irked over Tejasswi's cold response whenever Karan expresses his love for her. He tells Shamita, "Main uske liye hamesha stand leta hoon, usey assurance deta hoon, ab main aur kya karoon? Usko nahin dikhta? Aisa toh nahin lag raha na ki sab main hi kar raha hoon?"

To this, Shamita makes him understand that she is young to him and he needs to understand that she is going to react differently. Shamita asked Karan to be patient as she might show only this much due to the Bigg Boss show.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv