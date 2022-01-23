New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar ended on a saddening note when Salman Khan announced that the show will not be extended any further. Yes, you read that right, earlier, reports were doing that makers are planning to extend the show till February but in the recent WKV episode, Salman once and for all rested the speculations. Announcing the grand finale week, he said that this is the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that more than 5 contestants have entered the last week of the BB 15.

However, hold on to your breath as one more saddening news is coming your way. As per The Khabri, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been evicted from the house. Well, it was quite evident that those who didn't win the Ticket to Finale will be evicted. In the upcoming episode, you will see Devo bidding adieu to the house along with Rajiv Adatia who re-entered the house for a week.

In the last episode Salman had made a shocking revelation that the house is going to witness a double eviction, with Devoleena already out of the house, it seems there will be one more eviction either in the starting or middle of the week, leaving 8 contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 Finale Week. Now, this is going to be interesting as to who will lift the trophy among the eight contestants.

Meanwhile, ahead of the finale confirmation of the BB 15 Finale date, fans have started rooting for their favourite contestant on Twitter and trying their level best to make that contestant win. So far, three names for the winner trophy is doing rounds--Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal.

Whom are you rooting for? Do let us know

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv