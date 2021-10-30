New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar is just a few hours away to hit the TV screens, and fans are eager to know who is going to be schooled by Salman Khan after performing poorly in the Captaincy Task. However, more than that fans are excited to know who is going to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 15's house this week.

Well, let us inform you that this weekend there will be no elimination but no, wait don't get excited as on Monday Bigg Boss is going to announce shocking eviction which will leave not housemates but also the fans in great shock.

This Weekend Ka Vaar is celebrating Diwali special, which will be continued up to Monday, and due to all this, Salman Khan will not be announcing any elimination. However, in Monday's episode viewers will witness an eviction, and it'll be none other than Punjabi singer Akasa Singh. Vishal Kotian and Simba Nagpal will be saved from the eviction. However, the shocking element doesn't end here.

As per the Instagram page, Mr_Khabri, Bigg Boss makers have planned a major twist wherein they will evict a few more contestants making a place for at least 4 to 6 new wild card contestants. As per the report, Raqesh Bapat is the confirmed wild card contestant who will enter the show probably on Monday.

Well, if this is to be believed then, the upcoming week is all about surprises, making the viewers glued to their seats. The week is going to be interesting for viewers but not for contestants as they will have to deal with new contestants and challenges entering the house.

So are you all excited to watch the upcoming week?

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv