New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar started on an interesting note with host Salman Khan bashing contestants, especially Abhijeet Bichukale and Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh, for their inappropriate behaviour. The former was bashed for demanding a 'kiss' from Devoleena Bhattacharjee, while the latter was schooled for disrespecting his wife, Rakhi.

As Sunday Ka Vaar is just a few hours away to hit the screens, viewers are eager to watch the show, especially the eviction round. Earlier, we informed you that Ritesh will be shown doors by the makers. Now, we have learned that the first Wild Card of Bigg Boss 15, Rajiv Adatia, has also been evicted from the house.

As per The Khabri, in the upcoming episode, a shocking evicting will take place where Rajiv Adatia will be seen bidding adieu to the Bigg Boss 15.

Earlier, we informed you that makers are planning for 'double eviction' as Bigg Boss 15 Finale is just weeks away to hit the small screen. It seems the rumour was true, as this week, viewers will witness double eviction.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will see iconic Jodi Salman and Govinda coming together to spread some laughter inside the house. The two will dictate some sentences to contestants and they have to prank their co-housemate. The first one on their list is Tejasswi Prakash and she has to prank Umar Riaz.

Tejasswi tells Umar, "Mujhe gas ho gayi hai." On hearing this, he burst out into laughter, but Govinda immediately orders Tejasswi to react angrily and Salman adds on to tell him, "Main maa ban ne vaali hoon". When she tells this to Umar, he is seen standing in shock and asks, "Yhe tu kya bol rahi hai?". Tejasswi continues to prank and asks Umar, who is a doctor by profession, "Is it possible for a girl to get pregnant because of gas." Not able to take this anymore, Umar leaves from there with a confused face.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv