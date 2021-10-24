New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode was high on drama and entertainment after popular actress Hina Khan made a guest appearance on the show. The former BB contestant entered the house to teach the contestants how to keep the BB house clean and tidy through her boot camp. However, apart from all the drama during the task, what left viewers surprised was Afsana Khan's comment to Hina Khan.

As soon as Hina Khan walked into the BB house, everyone greeted her warmly, but she was left speechless for seconds after Afsana commented on her appearance. She said, "Aap mujhe thode mote lag rahe ho, waise to aap bahut slim ho". Taking Punjabi singer's comment sportingly, Hina replied that even she is looking beautiful and slim onscreen, as well as in person.

Afsana's comment has come a day after Hina opened up on weight gain and revealed that currently, she is looking after her mental well-being, which is more important. Taking to her Instagram, she dropped a post which read, "I had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on... My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy.”

She further wrote, "Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how m I looking... After all one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life... And I chose mental health, my well-being, over my physical appearance... Now here I am, back in action"

Meanwhile, Afsana also praised Hina's looks and said that she is her 'favourite'. However, Hina mocked her and asked who all are her favourites as she has called every celebrity who enters the house her favourite.

