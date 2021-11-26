New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 house witnessed one of the most shocking evictions in the recent episode as not one or two but three contestants were shown the doors, namely Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin. As soon as their elimination was announced, housemates broke into tears, and all were seen unhappy even after they left.

However, rumours are rife that Vishal might come back into the house as a wild card contestant as he is still in quarantine while Jay and Neha have returned to their houses. For unversed, Vishal had a tough time in the house, as every now and then, guests blamed him for using his relationships to move ahead in the game. He was blamed for cheating on his 'akka' Shamita Shetty, as he liked playing mind games, but Shamita wanted to play fair games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL KOTIAN (@vishaalkotian)

Well, if this turns out to be true then, it will be interesting to see how Devoleena and Vishal will get along in the house.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will finally see Rakhi Sawant revealing her darling hubby Ritesh to the world. However, the two will not enter together first, Rakhi, Devoleena and Rashami Desai will enter the house and then the controversy queen will talk to the camera and announce the entry of her husband. She will dance to the song 'Mera Piya ghar aya' and do aarti. This act will leave all the housemates in shock and everyone will be seen jumping in joy, especially Rajiv Adatia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Talking about the remaining bottom two contestants, reports are either one or both contestants would be eliminated from the BB house on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. This decision lies in the hands of the Top 5 contestants.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv