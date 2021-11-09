New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar ended on an interesting note wherein host Salman Khan introduced the 'Race to Finale' task. In the upcoming episode, we will see BB giving a big responsibility to captain Umar Riaz to select a few contestants, whom he wants in VIP Zone with him and the direct contender for the trophy.

In the task, the contestants will be tied to Umar, who one by one will unhook the chain of the contestants who don't deserve to be in the Race to Finale. First, he will unhook Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat saying that they are new to the house and he hasn't seen their game. On the second gong, he eliminated Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatiya, and this will go on.

At last, he will eliminate Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali, making Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash member of the VIP Zone.

All four-Umar, Tejasswi, Karan and Nishant, will be seen entering the exclusive zone, leaving other contestants unhappy.

Simba Nagpal will not be part of the task as he has been punished by Salman for getting physical and pushing Umar in the pool during the task.

Apart from all the fighting, we will get to see romance brewing between Karan and Tejasswi. The two will be seen having a heart to heart talk, and in the middle of it, he will give her an eye-shaped pendant, leaving her speechless.

Tejasswi will call the pendant 'cute' and ask Karan to tie it around her neck, as it will enhance the beauty of the gift. In the background, Afsana Khan will be seen telling Bigg Boss that Teju has fallen in love.

Not just this, we will also see Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty enjoying a romantic date inside the BB house. Bapat will remind her that this is their second date and the two will be seen soaked in each other's love.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv