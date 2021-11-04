New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 15 house is getting interesting with every passing day. The viewers are witnessing Captaincy task in the house, and so far, we have seen Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra and Simba Nagpal, removed from the task by contestants. Now, as per the promo, in the end, Miesha Iyer and Umar Riaz will fight to be the Captain of the house.

As Diwali is here, Bigg Boss makers have planned some dhamaka for the viewers as well as the housemates. To decide, who will be the next captain of the house between the two, Bigg Boss will announce a new task. The task will be related to housemates receiving gifts sent by their families. However, there is a catch, distributing gifts depends on Umar and Miesha. If they give housemates their gifts sent by their family then, they will have to give up their fuel sticks.

Everyone will be seen requesting both the contenders to give them their gifts. Shamita Shetty will go up to Umar and Miesha to give her a gift, but they will decline. Then we will see Nishant going up to them and coming back empty-handed, and this will go on. However, when Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanushali will approach Umar and Miesha, they both will give up their fuel for them and give them their respective gifts.

In the end, we will see Umar leading with one fuel and becoming the next captain of the house.

Yes, you read that right, Umar Riaz is the first non-BB OTT contestant to become Captain of Bigg Boss 15 house. However, this will not go down well with Shamita, Nishant, Simba and others.

Meanwhile, in today's episode, we will also see two wildcards, Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin, entering the BB 15 house, leaving all the contestants stunned.

